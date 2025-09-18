Disappointed Kitaguchi

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi rests on the track during the women's javelin throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Friday. Kitaguchi fell short in her women's javelin title defense and was unable to qualify for the final.

Needing to clear 62.5 meters or finish among the top 12 from the two qualifying groups, Kitaguchi threw 60.38 meters with her furthest attempt, well short of her Japanese record of 67.38, to place eighth in her group and 14th overall.

© AP