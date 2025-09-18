 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Ashley Landis
picture of the day

Disappointed Kitaguchi

0 Comments

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi rests on the track during the women's javelin throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Friday. Kitaguchi fell short in her women's javelin title defense and was unable to qualify for the final.

Needing to clear 62.5 meters or finish among the top 12 from the two qualifying groups, Kitaguchi threw 60.38 meters with her furthest attempt, well short of her Japanese record of 67.38, to place eighth in her group and 14th overall.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog