Photo: Mori Building Co
picture of the day

Disaster Prevention Day

TOKYO

An earthquake disaster drill is held at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Friday on Disaster Prevention Day, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake. About 500 employees of Mori Building Co participated in various drills. Divided into multiple groups, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, AED, first aid, emergency transportation and fire extinguisher operations.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

