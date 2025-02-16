Disney-themed bullet train

A bullet train on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line themed after Tokyo DisneySea's "Fantasy Springs" is shown to the media in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. The train, adorned with characters from hit films such as "Frozen," will begin running on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line connecting Tokyo and Osaka later in the week.

The "Wonderful Dreams Shinkansen," inspired by Tokyo DisneySea's "Fantasy Springs" area that opened in June, will operate from Friday through mid-September between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations, according to the railway operator, JR Central, and Oriental Land Co, which runs the Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland theme parks.

The onboard melody will be a song from the Disney film "Tangled."

