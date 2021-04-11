Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Distant Olympic rings Today 06:31 am JST Today | 06:34 am JST 2 Comments The Olympic rings on a barge are seen in the Odaiba district of Tokyo on Monday. © AP ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Polish beef on the Japanese table Project financed with funds from the Beef Promotion Fund Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment sakurasuki Today 06:54 am JST As it's getting far and far away. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Speed Today 07:09 am JST I don't comment on JT pictures anymore since they all get deleted by the moderator anyway. Oh, oops. I just commented. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
2 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
As it's getting far and far away.
Speed
I don't comment on JT pictures anymore since they all get deleted by the moderator anyway. Oh, oops. I just commented.