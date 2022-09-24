Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Dog office

0 Comments

Yuka Hatagaki cuddles her five-year-old Maltese-poodle cross pet dog Noel as she works at an experimental "dog office," separated from standard working areas and operating on a trial basis until the end of the year, at a building of Fujitsu in Kawasaki. Fujitsu opened the experimental "dog office" in July. After teleworking throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hatagaki says she was lured back to the office a few times each month along with her five-year-old Maltese-poodle cross, Noel. "Communicating got more difficult as remote working became a norm," Hatagaki told Reuters. "So I thought here would be a great place to be able to come and communicate with other people with the help of our dogs."

© Reuters

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo