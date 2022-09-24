Yuka Hatagaki cuddles her five-year-old Maltese-poodle cross pet dog Noel as she works at an experimental "dog office," separated from standard working areas and operating on a trial basis until the end of the year, at a building of Fujitsu in Kawasaki. Fujitsu opened the experimental "dog office" in July. After teleworking throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hatagaki says she was lured back to the office a few times each month along with her five-year-old Maltese-poodle cross, Noel. "Communicating got more difficult as remote working became a norm," Hatagaki told Reuters. "So I thought here would be a great place to be able to come and communicate with other people with the help of our dogs."

