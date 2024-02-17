Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Dolphins' new home

0 Comments

Two Pacific white-sided dolphins are seen at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai in Fukui Prefecture on Saturday after being transferred from Notojima Aquarium in Nanao in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture, which was severely damaged by a strong earthquake on Jan 1.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog