Two Pacific white-sided dolphins are seen at Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Sakai in Fukui Prefecture on Saturday after being transferred from Notojima Aquarium in Nanao in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture, which was severely damaged by a strong earthquake on Jan 1.© Kyodo
Dolphins' new home
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
Sign Up
No Comment
Login to comment