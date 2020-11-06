Photo: Japan Today picture of the day Don't move Today 06:12 am JST Today | 06:19 am JST 1 Comment A poster at a subway station in Tokyo asks commuters not to walk up and down escalators. © Japan Today ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes! Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon! Apply Now Study in Korea & Earn Your US Degree University of Utah Asia Campus Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment JeffLee Today 06:41 am JST The nanny state at work. I'll continue to walk and even run on the escalators if I need to. And I'll not touch the handrail, especially during these COVID times. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
JeffLee
The nanny state at work. I'll continue to walk and even run on the escalators if I need to. And I'll not touch the handrail, especially during these COVID times.