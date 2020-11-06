Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Don't move

1 Comment

A poster at a subway station in Tokyo asks commuters not to walk up and down escalators.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The nanny state at work. I'll continue to walk and even run on the escalators if I need to. And I'll not touch the handrail, especially during these COVID times.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo