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Don't rush

6 Comments

A manners poster on the wall of a Tokyo subway station urges commuters not to rush onto trains.

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6 Comments
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You can put as many posters as you want....people will always rush for their trains.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

You wait the train 4-5 minutes in line, you get on the train with 2-3 people and then when the doors are about to close you get 6-8 people jumping on at the entrance in front of you. classic, posters or no posters

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The gaping and sweating, and gesturing with hands turns this into a unique art form. Exhibiting these posters in an art gallery overseas would draw an audience.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

How many years has it been since they've tried to get people to line up both sides of the escalators? lol

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Good luck with that - never understood people flying in the closing door of a train when the next one is 3 minutes away.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Even if it is raining . . . one should be careful getting on trains . . . ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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