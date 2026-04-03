A manners poster on the wall of a Tokyo subway station urges commuters not to rush onto trains.© Japan Today
Don't rush
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A manners poster on the wall of a Tokyo subway station urges commuters not to rush onto trains.© Japan Today
6 Comments
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Monty
You can put as many posters as you want....people will always rush for their trains.
mammola
You wait the train 4-5 minutes in line, you get on the train with 2-3 people and then when the doors are about to close you get 6-8 people jumping on at the entrance in front of you. classic, posters or no posters
Bulb_a_day_garlic
The gaping and sweating, and gesturing with hands turns this into a unique art form. Exhibiting these posters in an art gallery overseas would draw an audience.
Purr Nyan
How many years has it been since they've tried to get people to line up both sides of the escalators? lol
Akula
Good luck with that - never understood people flying in the closing door of a train when the next one is 3 minutes away.
Jtsnose
Even if it is raining . . . one should be careful getting on trains . . . ?