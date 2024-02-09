Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Don't spread out

A manner poster on the wall at a Tokyo subway station asks commuters not to spread their legs and take up seating space on trains.

© Japan Today

Is that brown hair? Do they give impression who do that?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

