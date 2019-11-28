Doraemon turns 50

A large marionette clock featuring Doraemon is unveiled at a ceremony marking the popular Japanese manga's 50th anniversary since its serialization in a magazine, in Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront area on Friday. The clock measures 3.8 meters in height and 4 meters in width. "Fifty years on, Doraemon is still alive and kicking. I'm grateful" for fans, said Zensho Ito, president of Fujiko Pro Co, as the clock began moving at around 10 a.m. in front of DiverCity Tokyo Plaza where the first official Doraemon store will open on Sunday.

© Kyodo