A decorated train runs in Sapporo on the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city.© Kyodo
Downtown train
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
A decorated train runs in Sapporo on the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city.© Kyodo
1 Comment
Login to comment
Yrral
These Japanese on the other island have lots of fun,not like Japanese on the main island