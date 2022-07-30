Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Kyodo
picture of the day

Downtown train

A decorated train runs in Sapporo on the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the city.

© Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

These Japanese on the other island have lots of fun,not like Japanese on the main island

