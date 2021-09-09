Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Drill to catch attacker

Police officers take part in a drill in front of JR Konosu Station in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday, 2021, on the assumption that an indiscriminate attack occurred on a train.

If the black clothes knee pads and knife didn’t give him away that sign around his neck should clinch it. Now if only he would cooperate and snuggle into the retaining device on the end of the stick.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Looks like they’re trying to catch a wild bear or something!

Negotiation and/or OC spray or taser would probably be more effective.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

on the assumption that an indiscriminate attack occurred on a train

Then why aren't they on the train?

Those sticks should be even more effective inside the train car

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Looks like they're corralling a trainspotter to me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In the US they would fire off a taser or even multiple gunshots aimed generally toward his upper torso.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Without a forward notice, warning, don’t think police generally have big sticks in their pockets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This looks like a scene out of my childhood with my local kindergarten friends playing who's it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

