Police officers take part in a drill in front of JR Konosu Station in Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday, 2021, on the assumption that an indiscriminate attack occurred on a train.© Kyodo
Drill to catch attacker
Cricky
If the black clothes knee pads and knife didn’t give him away that sign around his neck should clinch it. Now if only he would cooperate and snuggle into the retaining device on the end of the stick.
AustPaul
Looks like they’re trying to catch a wild bear or something!
Negotiation and/or OC spray or taser would probably be more effective.
divinda
Then why aren't they on the train?
Those sticks should be even more effective inside the train car
piskian
Looks like they're corralling a trainspotter to me.
Mizuame
In the US they would fire off a taser or even multiple gunshots aimed generally toward his upper torso.
Cricky
Without a forward notice, warning, don’t think police generally have big sticks in their pockets.
Michael Machida
This looks like a scene out of my childhood with my local kindergarten friends playing who's it?