Japan's popular taiko entertainment troupe Drum Tao perform during the opening show of their "Mangekyo" Japan tour at the Alternative Theater in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Wednesday afternoon. The tour, produced in collaboration with creative team TeamLab, runs until June 30. In the photo below right, troupe members pose with Takuya Hirai (center), Minister of State for "Cool Japan" Strategy, and fashion designer Junko Koshino who designed the troupe's costumes.

