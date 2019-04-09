Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: ALEXANDRA HOMMA
picture of the day

Drum roll

0 Comments

Japan's popular taiko entertainment troupe Drum Tao perform during the opening show of their "Mangekyo" Japan tour at the Alternative Theater in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Wednesday afternoon. The tour, produced in collaboration with creative team TeamLab, runs until June 30. In the photo below right, troupe members pose with Takuya Hirai (center), Minister of State for "Cool Japan" Strategy, and fashion designer Junko Koshino who designed the troupe's costumes.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog