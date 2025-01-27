Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Dusk riders Today 05:54 am JST Today | 05:59 am JST 0 Comments People commute with bicycles at dusk Tuesday in Yokohama. © AP ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation! News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now. Click Here How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including 2025 market prospects, the home buying process and financing options. The webinar will be held from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time) on Feb 8, 2025. Click Here! Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment