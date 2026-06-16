From left, Netherlands' Queen Maxima, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Netherlands' King Willem Alexander and Japan's Empress Masako attend a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday.© AP
Dutch treat
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
3 Comments
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A garlic eater_
Oh dear.
Sid
'Queen Maxima' - 'maxima' being the feminine form of the Latin 'maximus' meaning 'the biggest'
sakurasuki
Don't forget to pay the bill, that the real meaning of dutch treat, every participant will pay the fair same price.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/dutch%20treat