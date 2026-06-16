 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Patrick Post, Pool
picture of the day

Dutch treat

3 Comments

From left, Netherlands' Queen Maxima, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Netherlands' King Willem Alexander and Japan's Empress Masako attend a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Oh dear.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

'Queen Maxima' - 'maxima' being the feminine form of the Latin 'maximus' meaning 'the biggest'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

picture of the day

Dutch treat

Don't forget to pay the bill, that the real meaning of dutch treat, every participant will pay the fair same price.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/dutch%20treat

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog