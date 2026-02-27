 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: James Matsumot /SOPA Images via Reuters
picture of the day

Early blossoms

0 Comments

Early-blooming Kanzakura cherry blossoms begin to open in a park in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Saturday. Different varieties of early cherry trees bloom at slightly different times, marking the gradual start of Japan's cherry blossom season.

© Reuters

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo