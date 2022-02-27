Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Early cherry blossoms

Some 850 cherry blossom trees are in bloom along a river in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. The cherry blossoms here are known for their early flowering.

© Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nice photo. Wish I was there because all I see is snow when I look out my window.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

