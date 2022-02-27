Some 850 cherry blossom trees are in bloom along a river in Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. The cherry blossoms here are known for their early flowering.© Kyodo
Early cherry blossoms
Nippori Nick
Nice photo. Wish I was there because all I see is snow when I look out my window.