Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Edo era firefighting skills

Firefighters dressed as Edo era firemen perform acrobatic stunts on top of bamboo ladders during a New Year event organized by the Tokyo Fire Department on Wednesday. The event, called dezomeshiki, is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention featuring firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances. Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867).

© Kyodo

