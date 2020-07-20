Photo: KYODO picture of the day Eel-eating day Today 06:39 am JST Today | 06:40 am JST 1 Comment A chef cooks eels at a restaurant in Osaka on Tuesday, known as a day to eat eel in Japan. © Kyodo ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now The MBA Tour Tokyo Meet your business school match virtually this July! Join The MBA Tour Tokyo to meet with Harvard, Columbia, Wharton, IESE and more top business schools! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Mickelicious Today 06:53 am JST But aren't eels endangered? Better eat them before someone else, then! 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Mickelicious
Better eat them before someone else, then!