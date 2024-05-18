 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Bateman
picture of the day

Electric spoon

An employee of Kirin Holdings demonstrates an electric spoon, jointly developed with Meiji University's School of Science and Technology Professor Homei Miyashita, that can enhance the salty taste in food, in Tokyo on Monday. A weak electric current is passed from the tip of the spoon to the food to enhance the taste of the meal, including salty and umami taste. The user turns the power on with a switch on the handle of the spoon and selects the desired intensity (four levels). The spoon can be used with soups with lots of ingredients, curry, fried rice, food in a bowl, ramen noodles and other meals.

