 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: MONTSAME News Agency via AP
picture of the day

Emperor attends Mongolian festival

2 Comments

Emperor Naruhito, third from left, and Empress Masako, second from left, attend the opening of the Naadam festival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Quite the Towering Shot of archery and the emperor at the Naadam.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Are those bows in the audience?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel