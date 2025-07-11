Emperor Naruhito, third from left, and Empress Masako, second from left, attend the opening of the Naadam festival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday.© Japan Today
Emperor attends Mongolian festival
©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Emperor Naruhito, third from left, and Empress Masako, second from left, attend the opening of the Naadam festival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
The Trees
Quite the Towering Shot of archery and the emperor at the Naadam.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are those bows in the audience?