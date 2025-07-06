Emperor Naruhito stands in front of a painting depicting the former Mongol leader Genghis Khan, as Chuluun Sampildondov, director of Chinggis Khaan National Museum at the museum, looks on in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday.© AP
Emperor in Mongolia
Jay
For all the endless talk of “atonement” and “historical guilt” from the Emperor, it’s quite interesting that he poses in front of an image of Genghis Khan - the single greatest MASS MURDERER in recorded history. Genghis didn’t build an empire in spite of bloodshed - he built it through it, wiping out entire populations so thoroughly it literally lowered the Earth’s carbon levels.
Yet there he is, glorified in art, with no apology, no outrage, no “reckoning” about genocide or imperialism. It’s almost like mass slaughter only becomes morally repugnant when it’s Europeans involved?