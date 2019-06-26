Empty expressway

The Hanshin Expressway is closed to traffic on Thursday as part of security precautions for the G20 summit in Osaka. Ten sections of the expressway — about 160 kilometers — will be closed to traffic from early in the morning until late Sunday night. Traffic restrictions will also be in place for roads connecting Kansai International Airport and hotels and summit venues in the city, the Osaka prefectural government and police said. Traffic to and from the International Exhibition Center (INTEX Osaka) — the summit’s main venue on Sakishima Island — and the Hanshin Expressway’s Bayshore Line, will also be prohibited.

