End violence against women campaign

The Tower of the Sun is lit up in purple at Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday night, as part of a campaign to end violence against women.© Kyodo
Kuma Ono
Start it with children, starting from the womb.
If the most helpless and voiceless part of the society that will be the future get respected, other higher than them will get respected. If the prevailing principle of the society to ignore and trash the weakest, then anybody who is perceived as weaker than does not matter