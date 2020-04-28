Akihiro Yoshida, the owner of hair salon Pinch, gives hair treatment to a customer, while both of them wear protective face masks in order to prevent infections following the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, on Tuesday. Yoshida says he now accepts only one customer at a time by appointment as a measure for preventing the infection. Hair salons and barber shops are allowed to remain open during the state of emergency as they were designated essential services.© Reuters
Essential service
robert maes
Protective mask but no gloves. Makes sense.
BackpackingNepal
And the social distance.