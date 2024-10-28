 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Image: Kreab
picture of the day

EU roleplay

Japanese university students pose with Thomas Gnocchi, (back row, center), the deputy head of the EU Delegation in Japan, at the Model European Union 2024, held at Nara Women’s University on October 26. During the one-day event, 47 university students from the Kansai region, Tokyo and Akita Prefecture roleplayed as representatives of the EU’s 27 Member States and the European Commission, and simulated how the EU reaches decisions on climate change. A key goal of the exercise was to give the students a sense of how to build consensus across a multitude of countries on this very complex matter.

© Japan Today

