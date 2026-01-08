 Japan Today
Image: AFP
picture of the day

'King Kazu' at 58

TOKYO

Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, holds his jersey for third-division J.League side Fukushima United in Tokyo on Friday. Miura vowed to show he still has what it takes as the former Japan international striker gets set for his 41st professional soccer season.

Miura, who will turn 59 next month, said he wanted to repay his new team's faith in him with goals and assists.

"Strikers can score goals in bunches or they can go through dry spells, and you have to have an image in your mind of scoring goals," he told reporters at his official unveiling in Tokyo.

"It's difficult to put a number on it but I definitely want to score and assist. I'd like to dribble down the left wing and whip in crosses," he added. "I just want to be on the pitch, even for just one minute or one second longer," he said.

