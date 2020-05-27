Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato picture of the day Exercise time Today 06:15 am JST Today | 06:17 am JST 0 Comments People exercise in front of Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery in Tokyo on Thursday. © AP ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Jobs in Japan GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you! Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment