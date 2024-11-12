 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
picture of the day

Expensive baseball

0 Comments

Security guards surround Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run baseball during the Dream High Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday. The ball, which sold at an auction for $4,392,000, a record sum for a ball from any sport, was unveiled on the 89th floor of the Taipei 101 building, the first time the ball has been shown publicly in Taiwan after it was purchased by Taiwanese private investment firm UC Capital Ltd.

During a press conference, Taiwan's transportation minister Chen Shih-kai stressed the ball's importance to baseball history and said he hoped it would attract international tourists. Meanwhile, Kazuyuki Katayama, chief representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Taipei office, said he wants the ball to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and further promote mutual exchanges between the Asian neighbors. (Kyodo)

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel