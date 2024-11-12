Expensive baseball

Security guards surround Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run baseball during the Dream High Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday. The ball, which sold at an auction for $4,392,000, a record sum for a ball from any sport, was unveiled on the 89th floor of the Taipei 101 building, the first time the ball has been shown publicly in Taiwan after it was purchased by Taiwanese private investment firm UC Capital Ltd.

During a press conference, Taiwan's transportation minister Chen Shih-kai stressed the ball's importance to baseball history and said he hoped it would attract international tourists. Meanwhile, Kazuyuki Katayama, chief representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Taipei office, said he wants the ball to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and further promote mutual exchanges between the Asian neighbors. (Kyodo)

© AP