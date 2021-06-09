Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
picture of the day

Extra security

3 Comments

Workers install additional security fences outside National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

© Reuters

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Is this to keep the Japanese citizens out...

...or the Olympic people in?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The excite is building! Go To Olympic!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

dont know why they’re doing this, they’ve already barred any foreigners from entering and as we know they’re the only ones that will cause trouble anyway

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

