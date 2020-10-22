Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Eye catcher Today 06:25 am JST Today | 06:25 am JST 1 Comment A child in a colorful kimono walks in Tokyo's Asakusa district. © AP ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Learn Japanese with Kumon Now! Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home. Apply Now EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 The first fair for internationals in Japan! Explore various kinds of booths to find English-friendly services. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Hawkeye Today 06:39 am JST Love this photograph. I have many of my daughter during the girl's day celebrations in Japan that were also celebrated here in the USA that look similar. Its nice that children can enjoy their cultural heritage and are safe enough to walk around their neighborhoods and enjoy their lives. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Love this photograph. I have many of my daughter during the girl's day celebrations in Japan that were also celebrated here in the USA that look similar. Its nice that children can enjoy their cultural heritage and are safe enough to walk around their neighborhoods and enjoy their lives.