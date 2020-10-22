Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Eye catcher

1 Comment

A child in a colorful kimono walks in Tokyo's Asakusa district.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Love this photograph. I have many of my daughter during the girl's day celebrations in Japan that were also celebrated here in the USA that look similar. Its nice that children can enjoy their cultural heritage and are safe enough to walk around their neighborhoods and enjoy their lives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

