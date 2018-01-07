Japanese women wearing kimonos ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming-of-Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.© Japan Today
Eyes ahead please
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming-of-Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.© Japan Today
Chuichi Hashimura
Peter K
Rather than eyes ahead it looks like eyes glued to their smartphone.
Mr. Noidall
It's not only in Japan. When I visited America, those folks were equally blind to their surroundings. For instance, I was attempting a left turn and a teenage girl with a green mop on her head was being led through the crosswalk by a smartphone. I had two options: 1) mow her down; or, 2) wait. I decided on 1) and let it happen in my mind as I waited for what seemed like a full minute for her to cross.
G Thomas
Hmm. Looks like this photo was a 'staged' one (as opposed to a lucky, capture a natural moment one), and Reuters picked it up.
Reason why I think this. Because I recognize the 2nd girl on the left. She was on TV yesterday, on NHK news coverage. She was apparently one of the ladies affected by the "Harenohi" kimono rental issue.
Of course, one does now wonder, was this girl actually one of the ones affected, or did NHK (and other news outlets) have a bunch of ladies lined up for whatever 'story' they wanted to run yesterday?
/strokes chin
Wakarimasen
Why "Eyes ahead"? and what's with the fake fur white things?