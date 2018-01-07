Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Eyes ahead please

5 Comments

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming-of-Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Japanese women wearing kimonos and smart phones ride an escalator at a subway station after attending their Coming-of-Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo on Monday.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Rather than eyes ahead it looks like eyes glued to their smartphone.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's not only in Japan. When I visited America, those folks were equally blind to their surroundings. For instance, I was attempting a left turn and a teenage girl with a green mop on her head was being led through the crosswalk by a smartphone. I had two options: 1) mow her down; or, 2) wait. I decided on 1) and let it happen in my mind as I waited for what seemed like a full minute for her to cross.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hmm. Looks like this photo was a 'staged' one (as opposed to a lucky, capture a natural moment one), and Reuters picked it up.

Reason why I think this. Because I recognize the 2nd girl on the left. She was on TV yesterday, on NHK news coverage. She was apparently one of the ladies affected by the "Harenohi" kimono rental issue.

Of course, one does now wonder, was this girl actually one of the ones affected, or did NHK (and other news outlets) have a bunch of ladies lined up for whatever 'story' they wanted to run yesterday?

/strokes chin

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why "Eyes ahead"?   and what's with the fake fur white things?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To All Events You Can’t Miss In Tokyo This Year

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo