Famous faces

An employee of Kyugetsu, a Japanese traditional doll company, poses with special hagoita battledores featuring Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura in Tokyo on Thursday. The wooden decorated battledores feature newsmakers of 2019. Other faces this year include Japan rugby captain Michael Leitch, Akira Yoshino, who shared the Nobel Prize in chemistry, and Women's British Open golf champion Hinako Shibuno, nicknamed "Smiling Cinderella."

