Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Famous faces

0 Comments

An employee of Kyugetsu, a Japanese traditional doll company, poses with special hagoita battledores featuring Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura in Tokyo on Thursday. The wooden decorated battledores feature newsmakers of 2019. Other faces this year include Japan rugby captain Michael Leitch, Akira Yoshino, who shared the Nobel Prize in chemistry, and Women's British Open golf champion Hinako Shibuno, nicknamed "Smiling Cinderella."

© AP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

GaijinPot Blog