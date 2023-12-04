Famous faces

Doll maker Kyugetsu Co's traditional Japanese hagoita battledores are shown to the press in Tokyo on Tuesday, with decorations of images of newsmakers of the year of 2023. Those featured include two-way baseball star Shohei Ohtani (far right, front), who became the first Japanese to win an MLB home run title, shogi prodigy Sota Fujii (3rd from right, front), who became the first player ever to hold the board game's eight titles.

© Kyodo