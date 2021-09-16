Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Feeding time

A man and a woman feed pigeons at a walking trail along the Sumida River in Tokyo.

© AP

Did you get their permission to be shown on JapanToday worldwide?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@uktokyo I think that this was originally a tweet,so JT should receive the bill soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I love pidgins. Smart and curious.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

