Japan's Koki Kano celebrates after winning the men's individual epee final match against France's Yannik Borel at the Paris Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris on Sunday. The win at the Grand Palais gives the 26-year-old Kano a second gold medal to add to the one he claimed in the epee team event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Kano will now look to defend the team title with his compatriots Kazuyasu Minobe, Masaru Yamada and Akira Komata on Friday.

