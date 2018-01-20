Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Ferris wheel back in business

Japanese discount retailer Don Quijote Co's renovated Ferris wheel is seen in Osaka's popular Dotombori shopping district on Sunday night. The Ferris wheel, which had stopped running due to a technical failure about 10 years ago, reopened on Jan 12. The iconic wheel built on the outer wall of Don Quijote's Dotombori store is decorated with a giant image of Ebisu, the god of business prosperity, and is expected to be a lure for visitors to the area, which has become popular among foreign tourists in recent years. Rides in the four-seat cabin cost 600 yen and take about 15 minutes.

