Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Fight terrorism

5 Comments

An anti-terrorism poster is seen on a wall at at subway station in Tokyo.

I love Tokyo metro posters..

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Vague eyecandy.

Visual,aural terrorism much bigger problems.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Fight corruption/ cronyism posters are also needed.

Perhaps print some up and glue them to the walls of The Diet building.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Fight corruption/ cronyism posters are also needed.

Perhaps print some up and glue them to the walls of The Diet building.

How about racism too? Maybe post a poster on the Metropolitan Police Station or one of Japan's many detention centers?

Far more likely to deal with one of the above issues than terrorism.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What is the woman meant to represent? Is she a terrorist? Or a person concerned about terrorism? Or is she a police officer?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

