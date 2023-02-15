Photo: Japan Today picture of the day Fight terrorism Today 06:25 am JST Today | 07:20 am JST 5 Comments An anti-terrorism poster is seen on a wall at at subway station in Tokyo. © Japan Today ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan. Learn More Don't struggle alone! If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 5 Comments Login to comment TokyoLiving Today 07:24 am JST I love Tokyo metro posters.. -1 ( +1 / -2 ) piskian Today 07:54 am JST Vague eyecandy. Visual,aural terrorism much bigger problems. 1 ( +2 / -1 ) dan Today 08:11 am JST Fight corruption/ cronyism posters are also needed. Perhaps print some up and glue them to the walls of The Diet building. 1 ( +3 / -2 ) Aly Rustom Today 08:14 am JST Fight corruption/ cronyism posters are also needed. Perhaps print some up and glue them to the walls of The Diet building. How about racism too? Maybe post a poster on the Metropolitan Police Station or one of Japan's many detention centers? Far more likely to deal with one of the above issues than terrorism. -1 ( +1 / -2 ) KevinMcgue Today 08:20 am JST What is the woman meant to represent? Is she a terrorist? Or a person concerned about terrorism? Or is she a police officer? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
TokyoLiving
I love Tokyo metro posters..
piskian
Vague eyecandy.
Visual,aural terrorism much bigger problems.
dan
Fight corruption/ cronyism posters are also needed.
Perhaps print some up and glue them to the walls of The Diet building.
Aly Rustom
How about racism too? Maybe post a poster on the Metropolitan Police Station or one of Japan's many detention centers?
Far more likely to deal with one of the above issues than terrorism.
KevinMcgue
What is the woman meant to represent? Is she a terrorist? Or a person concerned about terrorism? Or is she a police officer?