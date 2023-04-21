Fighting for Shine On! Kids

Fighters Meet Fighters, held on Saturday in Tokyo, is a pre-event to the highly anticipated amateur boxing event, Executive Fight Night (EFN), put together by Shine On! Kids. Individual amateur fighters competing in EFN came together to meet the children they will be fighting for in the ring and did some fun activities together. The event helps the boxers truly understand what they are fighting for and also gives the Shine On! Kids program participants an opportunity to have some fun and meet people who are supporting them.

Shine On! Kids is a certified non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other serious illnesses and their families in 28 hospitals throughout Japan. In its 11th year, the funds raised from Executive Fight Night are going to support SOK’s innovative Facility Dog Program, which aims to improve treatment outcomes and children’s approach to medical treatment and therapy.

