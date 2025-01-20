 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Fire near Osaka landmark Tsutenkaku Tower

0 Comments

Smoke rises from a building near Osaka's landmark Tsutenkaku Tower in the Shinsekai area of the city on Tuesday. The fire was reported at around 4:55 p.m. and burned about 500 square meters. A 31-year-old male employee of a game center on the building's first and second floors was hospitalized with burns but remained conscious.

Thick black smoke billowed near the building as police cordoned off the area. Firefighters and police officers carrying hoses hurried back and forth while anxious tourists looked on.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog