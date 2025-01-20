Fire near Osaka landmark Tsutenkaku Tower

Smoke rises from a building near Osaka's landmark Tsutenkaku Tower in the Shinsekai area of the city on Tuesday. The fire was reported at around 4:55 p.m. and burned about 500 square meters. A 31-year-old male employee of a game center on the building's first and second floors was hospitalized with burns but remained conscious.

Thick black smoke billowed near the building as police cordoned off the area. Firefighters and police officers carrying hoses hurried back and forth while anxious tourists looked on.

