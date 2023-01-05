Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Firefighting review

0 Comments

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday. The annual event, called dezomeshiki, is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances. Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867).

© Reuters

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo