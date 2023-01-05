Firefighting review

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday. The annual event, called dezomeshiki, is a spectacular demonstration of fire and disaster prevention performed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department. It features firefighting drills, rescue, first aid, a parade of firefighting equipment and other various performances. Some of the firefighting techniques date back to the Edo era (1603-1867).

