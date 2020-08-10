Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Fireworks surprise

Fireworks light up the night sky over Nagoya on Tuesday. To avoid attracting crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fireworks were displayed without prior notification.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

To avoid attracting crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fireworks were displayed without prior notification

Great plan!...I see no clustering in this picture....smh...sigh...eye rolls

0 ( +0 / -0 )

