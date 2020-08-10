Fireworks light up the night sky over Nagoya on Tuesday. To avoid attracting crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fireworks were displayed without prior notification.© Kyodo
Fireworks surprise
Mirai Hayashi
Great plan!...I see no clustering in this picture....smh...sigh...eye rolls