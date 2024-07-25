Saber fencer Misaki Emura, right, and breaker Shigeyuki "Shigekix" Nakarai, flag bearers of Team Japan, pose for a photo prior to the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Friday.© AP
Flag bearers
David Brent
I see they’ve allowed the introduction of yet another non-sport which is essentially just “messing around”.