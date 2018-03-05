Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Floating capsule hotels

Futuristic floating spherical capsule hotels are unveiled to the press at the Huis Ten Bosch Dutch-themed theme park in Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday. Huis Ten Bosch Co will start trials of the spherical capsule this month with an eye to beginning the service this summer. The company plans to have a ship tow the hotel between the theme park and a nearby island. One floating capsule can accommodate two or three persons, with its first floor designed as an accommodation cabin and second floor an observation dome.

© Kyodo

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow, you can sit for hours and count how many seagulls you see. If you are lucky when looking up, you might see a plane or two. I am definitely going for the sites.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who says Japan is excessively regulated? In my country, those things would be violation of about a thousand safety regulations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lovely! Seems like I found the place I always wished to go with my girl friend. (just need to find a girl friend now :))

0 ( +0 / -0 )

