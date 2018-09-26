Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: SHELLEY SMITH
picture of the day

Florale by Triumph

Academy Award-winning American actress Julianne Moore, left, and Japanese actress and former top Takarazuka star Mao Daichi, right, attend a press preview of the autumn-winter 2018 collection Florale by Triumph in Tokyo on Thursday. The Florale collection, which debuted in 2016 and continues to release a new series every year, is aimed at sophisticated and stylish modern women “celebrating female confidence and timeless style.” The collection will go on sale in Japan from early October. Moore is the brand ambassador and Daichi helped design the collection.

