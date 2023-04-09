Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Flower park

0 Comments

Tulips bloom at Tottori Hanakairo flower park in Nambu, Tottori Prefecture, on Monday.

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog