People walk under seasonal lighting decorations put on trees at Ashikaga Flower Park in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture. The park is lit up with over 5 million LED lights under the theme of “Flower Fantasy.” The park, covering 100,000 square meters, is famous for its wisteria trees. It is open from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (until 21:00 on weekends and holidays) nightly (except Dec 31) until Feb 15, 2026. For more information, click here.

※The lights will be turned on between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

