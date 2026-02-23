 Japan Today
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Flying car

0 Comments

An unmanned flight vehicle of SkyDrive's flying car, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is demonstrated on in Tokyo on Tuesday. During the demo flight, jointly conducted by Mitsubishi Estate Co and Kanematsu Corp, the aircraft flew over Tokyo Bay for approximately three and a half minutes, covering a distance of roughly 150 meters. The battery-powered SD-05 aircraft, equipped with 12 rotors and seating for three, is capable of flying 15 to 40 kilometers.

Flying cars are expected to help address various challenges, including traffic congestion and overcrowded trains. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive, said that sometime after 2030, fares could fall to "about twice the cost of a taxi ride, or possibly even less."

"I believe adoption will increase rapidly because, compared with a taxi, the travel speed would be four to five times faster. Given that level of speed and time savings, people might feel the pricing is only slightly higher," he told Kyodo News.

© AP

