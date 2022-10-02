Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Flying green

All Nippon Airways (ANA) unveils its Green Jet, a special aircraft developed to raise awareness and promote sustainable practices and reduce CO2 emissions, at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. The aircraft features a special material developed by Nikon Corporation, which is expected to have a "shark skin effect" with its riblet texture. ANA will study the decrease in air resistance and CO2 emission reduction of the aircraft, as well as the material's durability and technology. The seats feature special headrest covers using vegan leather developed by Toray Industries and Aomori Prefecture-based venture company appcycle Inc. The new aircraft will enter service beginning with the Tokyo Haneda-San Francisco flight on Wednesday.

