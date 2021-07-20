Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Flying high

Two Japan Airlines flight attendants stand in front of a specially painted Airbus A350 jet, featuring 16 Japanese athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

7 Comments
Flying high? Of course, since no passenger during pandemic.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Always preferred JAL to ANA.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Is it the camera angle, or is the flight attendant on the left twice the size of the one on the right?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Well. Nice gesture. Unfortunate circumstances.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This picture could be nominated for the corporate cringe of the year.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There is a plane in the picture ? :)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not the time to spend money on this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

