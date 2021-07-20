Two Japan Airlines flight attendants stand in front of a specially painted Airbus A350 jet, featuring 16 Japanese athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.© Kyodo
Flying high
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
7 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Flying high? Of course, since no passenger during pandemic.
Aly Rustom
Always preferred JAL to ANA.
bearandrodent
Is it the camera angle, or is the flight attendant on the left twice the size of the one on the right?
Richard Gallagher
Well. Nice gesture. Unfortunate circumstances.
dagon
This picture could be nominated for the corporate cringe of the year.
gintonic
There is a plane in the picture ? :)
Dale Spenser
Not the time to spend money on this.